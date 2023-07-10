National Seminar on Agriculture & Food Security being held at Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad

National Seminar on Agriculture/ food security is being held at Jinnah Convention center Islamabad today. Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Honorable Prime Minister of Pakistan will grace the occasion as chief guest.

General Syed Asim Munir, COAS will be Guest of honour at the occasion.

The seminar is being attended by Ministers of Finance, Defence, Planning Development & Special Initiatives, National Food Security & Research, Information, Chief Secretaries of Provincial Governments, agricultural experts and Senior Army Officials.

Green Pakistan initiative is a unique opportunity for all stakeholders to collaborate for a sustainable and profitable future.

Today, Pakistan faces a growing gap between wheat requirements and production due to increasing population and changing patterns of food consumption. Textile industry’s demand for imported raw cotton adds to its financial challenges. Additionally, climate change poses newer threats to agricultural productivity.

Pakistan’s agriculture holds immense potential which can be harnessed by employing mechanized and modern farming.

Pakistan’s agriculture sector, contributes only 22.9 percent to the GDP despite employing 37.4 percent in labour force. This low-productivity in agriculture cannot be our destiny if we have to transform our economic landscape.

The seminar will cover the emerging concepts of corporate farming, public private partnership, emerging market of livestock and investment opportunities in agriculture.

Farm Mechanization, Seeds, Fertilizers, Micro Nutrients and Pesticides for enhancing Productivity will also be elaborated during the seminar.

Honourable PM will address the seminar and also visit the modern agriculture and livestock exhibition.