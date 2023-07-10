National women's football team denied NOC for Singapore friendlies

The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has declined to issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Pakistan's national women's football team for two friendly matches in Singapore on July 15 and 18.

The letter given by PSB quoted that "National Sports Federations are required to submit a complete proposal, at least six (06) weeks before the departure of Pakistan team." Therefore, "PSB is not in a position to process the case at this belated stage."

It has been reliably learned that the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) promptly submitted the NOC application immediately after receiving the invitation letter from the Football Association of Singapore on June 26. However, due to the Eid al-Adha holidays, the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) received the letter on the first working day following the holiday, and later, denied the PFF NC of issuing the NOC.

Now it has been learned that this news of the refusal of the NOCs for the women's team has badly disappointed the players. The probables of the women's team have been training hard in Karachi since June 19 and they were excited to get international exposure that is much needed to develop and improve their games and skills. The national women's team's failure to participate in the said event may cause a decrease in their rankings as well.

The team is supposed to travel to Singapore on July 13. The sources close to the PFF expressed their hope that one of their representatives would meet the concerned authorities to address the issue.