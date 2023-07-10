Monday, July 10, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Nawaz, Zardari have agreed on caretaker setup: Khurshid Shah

Nawaz, Zardari have agreed on caretaker setup: Khurshid Shah
Agencies
July 10, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

NOWSHERA  -  Senior leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khurshid Shah has said that Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari have agreed on installing the caretaker setup in the country for general elections, and the polls will not be delayed even for a day. The federal minister said that the government and the coalition partners were on same page in holding the gener­al elections according to the constitution and law. The deal with IMF and the budget were the major achievements of the coalition government, he said. Mr Shah said that transparent and impartial gen­eral elections were the only solution to the prevail­ing crisis. He said inflation had started decreasing in the country. The federal minister said that the Pakistan People’s Party had always brought the na­tion out of disappointments. The census was con­ducted transparently and according to the rules in the entire country including Karachi and Sindh and the objections of Muttahida Qaumi Movement and Jamaat-e-Islami had been removed. Syed Khurshid Shah said that Hafiz Naeem was in shock of not get­ting mayorship and he was talking strangely.

Sherry calls for precautions as heavy rains expected across Pakistan

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1688882589.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023