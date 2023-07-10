Next PM to be from PPP or PML-N: Manzoor Wassan

KARACHI-Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Manzoor Ahmed Wassan has claimed that next prime minister will be from PPP or Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Advisor to CM on Agriculture said that there was possibility of dissolution of assemblies between August 08 to 10, 2023. Manzoor Wassan said that he sees holding of general elections in November instead of October this year, as weather was quite harm in October. He said that PPP desires timely holding of general elections so the countrymen should be awared of the results.

The general elections will sweep away all and nothing will be left behind, he claimed.

The PPP leader said that many people will be embog, some wound be imprisoned. We want holding of general election on old census, Wassan concluded.