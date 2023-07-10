No doctor in 10 out of 12 jails of Balochistan

QUETTA - There is lack of health fa­cilities in jails of Balochistan and there is no doctor in 10 out of 12 jails including Machh, the largest jail of the province. According to de­tails, a lady doctor was de­ployed at District Jail Quetta and a doctor at Central Jail Gaddani while in other jails of province, compounder were serving as doctors for treatment of the prison­ers. On the other hand, the provincial government has reduced the six million ru­pees funds allocated for jail department to three million despite increase prices of drugs and number of prison­ers. Only one million rupees were released by provincial government for the purpose this year. The Balochistan Jail Department has dispatched a summary to Home Depart­ment for provision of 15 million rupees. Earlier, Chief Justice Balochistan High Court had also expressed his annoyance for not deploying doctor in Machh Jail.