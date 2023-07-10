No doctor in 10 out of 12 jails of Balochistan

QUETTA - There is lack of health facilities in jails of Balochistan and there is no doctor in 10 out of 12 jails including Machh, the largest jail of the province. According to details, a lady doctor was deployed at District Jail Quetta and a doctor at Central Jail Gaddani while in other jails of province, compounder were serving as doctors for treatment of the prisoners. On the other hand, the provincial government has reduced the six million rupees funds allocated for jail department to three million despite increase prices of drugs and number of prisoners. Only one million rupees were released by provincial government for the purpose this year. The Balochistan Jail Department has dispatched a summary to Home Department for provision of 15 million rupees. Earlier, Chief Justice Balochistan High Court had also expressed his annoyance for not deploying doctor in Machh Jail.