Monday, July 10, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

No doctor in 10 out of 12 jails of Balochistan

Staff Reporter
July 10, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA   -   There is lack of health fa­cilities in jails of Balochistan and there is no doctor in 10 out of 12 jails including Machh, the largest jail of the province. According to de­tails, a lady doctor was de­ployed at District Jail Quetta and a doctor at Central Jail Gaddani while in other jails of province, compounder were serving as doctors for treatment of the prison­ers. On the other hand, the provincial government has reduced the six million ru­pees funds allocated for jail department to three million despite increase prices of drugs and number of prison­ers. Only one million rupees were released by provincial government for the purpose this year. The Balochistan Jail Department has dispatched a summary to Home Depart­ment for provision of 15 million rupees. Earlier, Chief Justice Balochistan High Court had also expressed his annoyance for not deploying doctor in Machh Jail.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1688882589.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023