Old buildings posing risk to human lives amid monsoon rainfall predictions

July 10, 2023
RAWALPINDI  -  Dilapidated buildings in various localities of the city were mostly inhabited by middle and lower-middle-class families are posing a serious threat to the lives of residents in the monsoon season. 

A survey conducted by APP revealed that the majority of dilapidated buildings are located in Raja Bazaar, Kaalan Bazaar,

Moti Bazaar, Babra Bazaar, Bagh Sardaran, Dingi Khoi, Ratta Amral, Purana Qila, Murree Road and in the cantonment areas. Muhammad Latif, the owner of one such dilapidated building, said that they have no resources to reconstruct the house in which they were living. “We would construct new houses if we have money. Most of the

people living in old houses don’t want to leave as these are their ancestral properties,” he said. “This is the property of my forefathers and I don’t want to leave this place. I have an emotional attachment with this old structure,” said Nadeem, owner of an old building in Raja Bazaar.

