PAF cinema at Lahore Cantt closed down

LAHORE - The administration on Sunday announced closing the PAF cinema located in the Lahore Cantt area and converting it into an auditorium after completion of 10-year contract, sources told mediamen. The Lahore Cantt cinema was fully renovated and upgraded after it had been leased out to a private operator for 10 years. It had a capacity of 500 people in the auditorium, and all seats were sofa sittings. The cinema was launched in December 2010 in which many Pakistani celebrities participated. Former owner of the cinema Nadir Latif told that the story of closing down of film and cinema industry was not a secret now, but the downturn in the industry had led to collapse of sectors associated with it, such as cinemas.