Monday, July 10, 2023
PAF cinema at Lahore Cantt closed down

Staff Reporter
July 10, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  The ad­ministration on Sunday announced closing the PAF cinema located in the Lahore Cantt area and convert­ing it into an auditorium after com­pletion of 10-year contract, sources told mediamen. The Lahore Cantt cinema was fully renovated and up­graded after it had been leased out to a private operator for 10 years. It had a capacity of 500 people in the auditorium, and all seats were sofa sittings. The cinema was launched in December 2010 in which many Pakistani celebrities participated. Former owner of the cinema Nadir Latif told that the story of closing down of film and cinema industry was not a secret now, but the down­turn in the industry had led to col­lapse of sectors associated with it, such as cinemas.

