Pakistan’s GSP+ Status

The European Union’s concerns regarding Pakistan’s performance in critical areas such as freedom of expression, minority rights, women’s rights, gender equality, and labor rights are not unwarranted. The EU Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Riina Kionka, has repeatedly emphasized the need for improvement in these areas if Pakistan wishes to have its GSP+ status renewed. The consequences of losing this status would be detrimental to the country’s economy and its people.

Losing GSP+ status would have far-reaching effects on Pakistan’s families and businesses. The Generalized Scheme of Preferences (GSP+) allows Pakistani exporters to access the European market under favorable trade preferences. The sudden termination of these preferences would not only impact factory workers and their families but also European businesses relying on Pakistani suppliers. The potential economic fallout would affect both sides, hindering trade and impacting consumers in Europe.

Pakistan’s track record in the areas of concern raised by the EU is disheartening. Freedom of speech is suppressed, with journalists and activists facing intimidation and censorship. Pakistan ranks 145 out of 180 countries on the World Press Freedom Index. Gender inequality persists, with women facing discrimination in various aspects of life. The World Economic Forum’s Gender Gap Index ranks Pakistan at 153 out of 156 countries. The rights of minorities are consistently violated, religious intolerance is on the rise, and instances of violence against religious communities are prevalent. Labor rights also remain a significant issue, with reports of exploitation, poor working conditions, and inadequate protection for workers.

Pakistan’s declining status in these areas is deeply concerning. It is high time for the country to address these challenges head-on. To regain its footing and retain GSP+ status, Pakistan must prioritize reforms. Strengthening institutions to uphold freedom of expression, ensuring equal rights and opportunities for women, protecting the rights of minorities, and improving labor conditions are crucial steps towards progress. Building a strong civic society based on the principles of equality is imperative for Pakistan’s progress. A vibrant and active civil society plays a vital role in promoting democratic values, human rights, and social justice. It acts as a watchdog, holding the government accountable and advocating for the rights of marginalized groups. Encouraging civic engagement, promoting dialogue, and supporting civil society organizations will contribute to a more equitable and democratic Pakistan. It is through the collective efforts of government, civil society, and citizens that lasting change can be achieved.