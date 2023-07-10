Peshawar mayor holds open court in NC-106, 109 of Tehkal

PESHAWAR - Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali on Sunday held an opening court (Khuli Katchery) and listened to the problems of the people at their doorsteps.

Mayor Peshawar, on this occasion, said that for the past nine years, the former rulers kept the people of Tehkal on promises and declarations only and did not take any practical steps for addressing the problem being faced by them.

The problems of Tahkal will be solved on a priority basis and want to ensure all facilities to the people at their doorsteps. Former provincial minister Amanullah Haqqani, officers of Capital Metropolitan, Department of Sui Gas, WAPDA and other departments were also present.

Haji Zubair Ali issued directives on the spot to solve the electricity and gas load-shedding problems for the residents of Tahkal Upper.

He also announced a relief of two hours in load-shedding while announcing the solarisation of two masajid, a funeral place. He said the pavement of all streets will be made as soon as possible.

Former provincial minister Maulana Amanullah Haqqani, NC 109 chairman Shahid Khalil, NC 107 chairman Azmat Afridi, PK 74 general secretary Attaullah Momin, Malik Saleem, Malik Masal Khan and other leaders were also present on the occasion.