PM, FM to address inaugural session of Gandhara symposium

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Min­ister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address the inaugural session of a three-day Gandhara sympo­sium, being held here from July 11 to July 13. The symposium titled “Cultural Diplomacy: Re­viving Gandhara Civilization and Buddhist Heritage in Pakistan” ” is being held under the prime minister’s vision of interfaith harmony, aims at raising global awareness about the historical and cultural significance of the Gandhara civilization and Bud­dhist heritage in Pakistan.

Chairman, Prime Minister’s Taskforce on Gandhara Tourism Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani and Minister for Religious Af­fairs and Interfaith Harmony Senator Talha Mehmood will also address its different ses­sions, besides keynotes by dif­ferent foreign and local digni­taries, a press release said. The delegates will also call on Presi­dent Dr Arif Alvi. The sympo­sium is jointly organized by PM’s Task Force on Gandhara Tour­ism, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), the Nation­al Heritage and Culture Division and Archeology Departments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa. The objective of the confer­ence is to promote and preserve the rich historical and cultural Buddhist heritage in Pakistan.

By leveraging the power of cultural diplomacy, the confer­ence further aims to strengthen international relationships, fos­ter mutual understanding, and enhance cultural exchange. The conference will feature speeches and panel discussions coupled with a field visit to sites of re­ligious significance to the Bud­dhist community while provid­ing a platform for networking, collaboration, and the exchange of ideas and best practices.

A number of Buddhist monks from Malaysia, Vietnam, Thai­land, Nepal, South Korea and Sri Lanka would attend the sympo­sium. The sessions would be at­tended by different foreign pan­elists including Prof. Ruth Young Professor of Archaeology, Uni­versity of Leicester, UK, Yi Yun-Jung Member of Korea Cultural Foundation, Nsihantha Pushpa Kumara Dir Min. of Buddhasana Religious and Cultural Affairs, Sri Lanka, Prof. Xiang Debao Prof, School of International Journal­ism & Communication Studies, China, Prof. Dr. Hridaya Ratna former vice chancellor, Lumbini Buddhist University, Nepal, Kim Yu Tae Dir Multi Culture Museum Seoul , South Korea and others.