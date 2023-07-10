Monday, July 10, 2023
PM lauds Rangers, Rescue 1122 for timely evacuation & assistance to flood victims in Shakargarh

Web Desk
1:47 PM | July 10, 2023
National

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has appreciated Rangers and Rescue 1122 personnel for timely evacuation and providing assistance to the people trapped in the flash flood in Shakargarh area of district Narowal.

In a statement, he said dozens of people, including women and children, were rescued due to prompt operation of the Rangers and Rescue teams. He said the entire nation pays tribute to the dutiful sons of the soil.

The Prime Minister directed the rescue agencies to make foolproof arrangements to deal with the possible flood situation in Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej rivers.

He also directed to create awareness among the people in the potentially affected areas and preparations for their timely and safe evacuation.

