PM orders legal action against planners of campaign against COAS

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Muhammad She­hbaz Sharif has vehemently con­demned the social media cam­paign about a murder attempt on Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir and expressed the re­solve to crush every conspira­cy against Pakistan and the state institutions.

In an official statement on Sun­day, the prime minister directed the relevant authorities to take legal action against those in­volved in such media campaigns inside the country and abroad.

He also said that it is a clear message to the May 9 ri­ots planners, facilitators and handlers that any conspira­cy against Pakistan and its in­stitutions will be crushed. The prime minister further said that the new media campaign was a part and parcel of that abhorrent campaign, which was launched against the mar­tyrs of Pakistan Armed Forces.

He said entire nation is stand­ing behind its Armed Forces and its chief and resolved not to al­low the disappointed and pan­icked elements to create a new crisis in the country.

In another tweet, Prime Minis­ter Shehbaz Sharif said that PTI Chief continues to engage in a vile, sinister and malicious cam­paign against COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir. Shehbaz Sharif said his trick of using the proxies to threaten the Army Chief of an assassination attempt has been badly exposed.

“After his methodically planned attack on state symbols failed, he is clearly desperate and wants to coerce his way back into power, little knowing that the time of his politics of intimidation, violence and hatred is over,” he add­ed. Shehbaz Sharif said that the people of Pakistan and the politi­cal parties stand behind their Army Chief and Armed Forces like a rock and will thwart any attempt and conspiracy aimed at undermining their prestige, honour and integrity.

Asserting that the media cam­paign against the COAS and the army did not fall under freedom of speech, he said, “This is only a conspiracy; stopping it is a legal responsibility.”

In its reaction, Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) has termed the prime minister’s statement per­taining to the Army Chief, the Pa­kistan Army and the events of May 9 as very irresponsible and reprehensible.

“Undoubtedly, Shehbaz Shar­if’s statement would become a source of chaos and disorder,” the PTI spokesman said in a state­ment adding the prime minis­ter instead should tell the nation about the progress on the inves­tigation carried out regarding the events of May 9. He asked that the PM should tell the nation who or­dered the unconstitutional and il­legal arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan from the premises of Islam­abad High Court (IHC).