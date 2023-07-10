PM orders legal action against planners of campaign against COAS

Shehbaz says social media campaign against Gen Asim Munir is a part and parcel of abhorrent move launched against the martyrs of Armed Forces n Imran Khan’s trick of using proxies to threaten Army Chief of an assassination attempt has been badly exposed n Entire nation is standing behind its Armed Forces and its chief and resolves not to allow disappointed and panicked elements to create a new crisis in country.
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has vehemently condemned the social media campaign about a murder attempt on Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir and expressed the resolve to crush every conspiracy against Pakistan and the state institutions.
In an official statement on Sunday, the prime minister directed the relevant authorities to take legal action against those involved in such media campaigns inside the country and abroad.
He also said that it is a clear message to the May 9 riots planners, facilitators and handlers that any conspiracy against Pakistan and its institutions will be crushed. The prime minister further said that the new media campaign was a part and parcel of that abhorrent campaign, which was launched against the martyrs of Pakistan Armed Forces.
He said entire nation is standing behind its Armed Forces and its chief and resolved not to allow the disappointed and panicked elements to create a new crisis in the country.
In another tweet, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that PTI Chief continues to engage in a vile, sinister and malicious campaign against COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir. Shehbaz Sharif said his trick of using the proxies to threaten the Army Chief of an assassination attempt has been badly exposed.
“His trick of using the proxies to threaten the Army Chief of an assassination attempt has been badly exposed. After his methodically planned attack on the State symbols failed, he is clearly desperate & wants to coerce his way back into power, little knowing that the time of his politics of intimidation, violence & hatred is over,” he added.
“After his methodically planned attack on state symbols failed, he is clearly desperate and wants to coerce his way back into power, little knowing that the time of his politics of intimidation, violence and hatred is over,” he added. Shehbaz Sharif said that the people of Pakistan and the political parties stand behind their Army Chief and Armed Forces like a rock and will thwart any attempt and conspiracy aimed at undermining their prestige, honour and integrity.
Asserting that the media campaign against the COAS and the army did not fall under freedom of speech, he said, “This is only a conspiracy; stopping it is a legal responsibility.”
In its reaction, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has termed the prime minister’s statement pertaining to the Army Chief, the Pakistan Army and the events of May 9 as very irresponsible and reprehensible.
“Undoubtedly, Shehbaz Sharif’s statement would become a source of chaos and disorder,” the PTI spokesman said in a statement adding the prime minister instead should tell the nation about the progress on the investigation carried out regarding the events of May 9. He asked that the PM should tell the nation who ordered the unconstitutional and illegal arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC).