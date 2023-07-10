PM Shehbaz, COAS vow to put country on road to progress through Green Pakistan Initiative

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday second agricultural revolution was underway in Pakistan after 1960.

Addressing the National Seminar on Food Security by Green Pakistan Initiative, he said farmers worked hard day and night to flourish agriculture in Pakistan, adding that they provided millions of people with food. “Farmers need resources to boost agriculture,” he added.

All resources would be employed to flourish agriculture, he said.

Addressing the seminar, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir assured Pakistan Army's full support for all the initiatives being initiated under the ambit of Special Investment Facilitation Council including today's launched Green Pakistan Initiative.

Agriculture experts and farmers highly appreciated the government's landmark initiative and Pakistan Army's special focus on revolutionizing the agriculture sector by promoting modern contemporary technology, collaboration of public and private sectors and trickling down dividends to the local farmersto alleviate poverty.