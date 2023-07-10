PM Shehbaz tasked to woo Fazl on Dubai meetings

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Monday tasked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to woo Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on the Dubai meetings held between the PML-N and PPP leadership.

Rehman and PM Shehbaz will speak about the political climate in the country during their meeting today. The premier will also apprise Rehman of the ruling alliance's election strategy.

Sources divulged that Rehman, accompanied by Minister for Communication Asad Mehmood, reached PM House to meet PM Shehbaz.

Separately, the premier held a meeting with Minister for Communication Asad Mehmood. During the meeting, both leaders exchanged views on the country's political situation.

PM Sharif on Wednesday said that the last ten years were an inspirational story of how President Xi Jinping’s vision of “Iron Brotherhood” converted into the completion of projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework.

On his Twitter handle, the Prime Minister also praised the leadership role of his Quaid (former prime minister) Mian Nawaz Sharif in this regard. “I am witness to how he oversaw the project implementation in energy & infrastructure sectors, spending hours on fine-tuning the details, reviewing progress & ensuring timelines.”