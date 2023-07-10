Monday, July 10, 2023
PM Shehbaz to visit Peshawar on July 11

Web Desk
8:35 PM | July 10, 2023
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to visit Peshawar on Tuesday (July 11) to attend the laptop distribution ceremony at the Governor House.

Sources privy to the development said on Monday the premier will meet the KP interim chief minister.

PM Shehbaz is also expected to hold meeting with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders including Amir Muqam.

PM Shehbaz said on Friday that the laptop scheme undertaken under the Youth Programme had become a creed for the progress of Pakistani youth.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said not only this scheme would bring knowledge revolution but would also create practical opportunities for online employment.

“The intelligent students are our asset and they will find me along with them while expressing their abilities. For the youth laptops are a machine but for me it is a mission,” he added.

