PPP terms Imran’s demand of election from IMF inciting to interfere in internal affairs

LAHORE - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Punjab leaders have termed the demand of Chair­man Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from the IMF delegation to seek guarantee for timely election as tantamount to incit­ing to interfere in the internal affairs of the country. In a joint statement issued here by PPP Central Punjab Acting Presi­dent Rana Farooq Saeed, Faisal Mir, Mian Ayub and Afnan Butt on Sunday they said that Niazi should stop plotting against the state. They said that Imran is not stopping himself from con­spiracies against the state, so the judicial concessions given to him should be terminated im­mediately. They said that the hearing of the Tosha Khana case against Imran Niazi was being started from July 10, Monday by the session court of Islamabad. While appreciating the initiative, they said that the leader of the anti-state events of May-9 considered himself beyond the constitution and law. The PPP leaders said that the whole nation would hear and see the hearing of this historic case. They said that despite being repeatedly sum­moned by the court, hisnon-appearance proved that Khan wanted to escape by getting in­terim bails. “He wants to waste the time of the judiciary and the nation by getting relief,” they said. They demanded that all the actors involved in the attack on the military installations should be brought to justice as soon as possible.

COALITION PARTIES IN CONSENSUS ABOUT CARETAKER SETUP

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Lahore Division Information Secretary Faiza Malik has said there was a consensus among the coalition parties on care­taker set-up after the dissolu­tion of national and other two provincial assemblies. Talking to a delegation of party work­ers who came to meet her at her residence here on Sunday, she that month of August would prove to be the month of politi­cal changes in the country. The PPP would field strong candi­dates in the upcoming general elections in Punjab and electoral field would not be left empty in any constituency, she asserted. Faiza Malik said that the recom­mendations of the District Elec­tion Boards were being finalized which would be sent to the sec­retary general Pakistan People’s Party by mid-July.