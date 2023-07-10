President lauds Governor’s efforts for people welfare projects

KARACHI-Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori called on the President Dr Arif Alvi at his residence here on Sunday.

According to a Governor House communique, the Governor felicitated the President on performing Hajj. They also discussed ongoing projects in the Sindh province, cooperation of the federal government, measures pertaining to the restoration of metropolis infrastructure and other issues of mutual interests.

Kamran Tessori, on the occasion, said that the development of the province through the cooperation of the federation was certain. He said that steps were being taken to ensure the welfare of the people.

The President Dr. Arif Alvi said that the projects of the Governor regarding the welfare of the people were appreciated.

Governor pays homage to Madr-e-Milat Fatima Jinnah on her anniversary

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Tessori visited the mausoleum of Madr-e-Milat Fatima Jinnah and paid her tremendous homage on her anniversary here on Sunday. He laid a wreath and offered fateha. He also prayed for the development and prosperity of the country.

Meanwhile, he also visited the mausoleum of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah and laid a wreath. The Governor also offered fateha and inked his impressions in the visitors book.

While talking to media persons, he said, ‘I pay homage to madre-e-milat Fatima Jinnah on her anniversary.’ He said that the Madr-e-Milata was a role model for our women. He further said that Fatima Jinnah mace untiring efforts after the death of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah.

Replying to a question, he said that Mayor of Karachi must be given time of 100 days for the welfare and development of the city. Meanwhile, the Foreign Minister of the Swiss Federation Ignazio Cassis called on the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Sunday.

They discussed strengthening Pak-Swiss bilateral relations and other mutual interests. Later, the Governor saw off Ignazio Cassis at the Jinnah International Airport.

Tessori inaugurates 1293rd Urs of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori inaugurated the 1293rd Urs of Sufi saint Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi by laying a floral wreath. The Governor also offered Fateha and prayed for the development, stability and prosperity of the country including Sindh province and nation. On the occasion, he said that it was necessary to follow the footprints of the Sufi saints for the promotion of religious harmony. Kamran Tessori said that the religion of Islam spread due to their character. The sufi saints always taught love, tolerance and brotherhood, he added.