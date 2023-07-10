President lauds Sindh Governor’s efforts for people welfare projects

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori called on President Dr. Arif Alvi in Karachi.

According to a Governor's House media cell, they discussed ongoing projects in the Sindh province, cooperation of the federal government, measures pertaining to the restoration of metropolis infrastructure and other issues of mutual interests.

Kamran Tessori, on the occasion, said that the development of the province through the cooperation of the federation is certain.

He said that steps are being to ensure the welfare of the people.

The Governor also felicitated the President on performing Hajj.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Arif Alvi appreciated the launch of development projects by Sindh Governor regarding the welfare of the people.