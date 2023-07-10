Monday, July 10, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

President lauds Sindh Governor’s efforts for people welfare projects

President lauds Sindh Governor’s efforts for people welfare projects
Web Desk
12:09 PM | July 10, 2023
National

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori called on President Dr. Arif Alvi in Karachi.

According to a Governor's House media cell, they discussed ongoing projects in the Sindh province, cooperation of the federal government, measures pertaining to the restoration of metropolis infrastructure and other issues of mutual interests.

Kamran Tessori, on the occasion, said that the development of the province through the cooperation of the federation is certain.

He said that steps are being to ensure the welfare of the people.

The Governor also felicitated the President on performing Hajj.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Arif Alvi appreciated the launch of development projects by Sindh Governor regarding the welfare of the people.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1688963490.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023