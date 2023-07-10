Court extends PTI chairman’s interim bail in three cases

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended interim bail of the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief in three cases.

The PTI chairman was granted bail by the ATC in three cases registered against him at the police stations Kahna and Bhara Kahu.

The court while extending interim bail of the former prime minister ordered police to initiate a transparent inquiry, delay will not be tolerated at any cost.

We are not supporting the accused nor the prosecution, but inquiry should be conducted transparently, the judge remarked.

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and other party leaders in two arson cases.

The ATC judge Abher Gul Khan issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the PTI chief and other party leaders including Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hammad Azhar, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema and Hassan Ullah Niazi.

The arrest warrants were issued for their continuous absence in the hearings of the two arson cases – 23/366 (Model Town police station) and 23/1078 (Naseerabad police station).

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI chief had been facing over 100 cases under different charges in the country.