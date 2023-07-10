Monday, July 10, 2023
PTI supported IMF agreement in national interest, says Qureshi

Web Desk
8:40 PM | July 10, 2023
National

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Monday the meeting with the IMF team was fruitful. 

“We supported the Stand-by Agreement (SBA) for the sake of Pakistan as there was a risk of default,” Qureshi told media outside the Anti-Terrorism Court of Islamabad. He said the PDM was facing a bleak future due to fissures. 

“Maulana Fazlur Rehman held a press conference yesterday (Sunday) and seemed disappointed with the PML-N. An interesting political development is in the making, he said, as the PML-N and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) seemed to be parting ways. 

He said the PTI supported the agreement for the sake of Pakistan to avert risk of default and contain inflation. 

The PTI leader said he would consider the interests of Pakistan in any case. 

He also spoke about cricket and said all eyes were on the upcoming World Cup. “Pakistan’s thinking has always been constructive. Hesitation of Indian cricket team in coming to Pakistan is unfounded," Qureshi concluded.

