Public gatherings banned in Islamabad under Section 144

The District Administration Islamabad has imposed Section 144 and banned public gatherings in the Federal Capital with immediate effect.

According to the notification, there will be a complete ban on any kind of gatherings and processions in Islamabad. This order shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force for a period of two months.

Additional District Magistrate Islamabad, Sheryar Arif Khan, in exercise of power conferred under Section 144 Cr.PC 1898 prohibited all kinds of gatherings of five or more persons, processions/rallies and demonstration at any public place within the revenue limits of District Islamabad.

As certain segments of public are planning to take out processions including religious/sectarian processions and stage demonstrations in Islamabad Capital Territory which are likely to threaten public peace and tranquility, cause public annoyance or injury, endanger human life and safety, pose a threat to public property and may lead to a riot including sectarian riot within the revenue/limits of District Islamabad.

Keeping these concerns in mind, a complete ban on the gathering of five or more than five people in the city. Anyone found violating the order would be proceeded against under Section 188 of Pakistan Penal Code.