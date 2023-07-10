Monday, July 10, 2023
Qureshi terms Ahsan’s statement about China, CPEC unfortunate, irresponsible

Says under PTI govt implementation of various projects shows Pakistan’s commitment to CPEC

Agencies
July 10, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Vice Chairman Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shah Mehm­ood Qureshi has termed the statement of PML-N leader and Minister Planning Ahsan Iqbal pertaining to China and CPEC unfortunate and irresponsible. 

In a statement issued on Sun­day, he said that the insinuation that our iron brother would in­terfere in our domestic affairs was baffling and insulting. 

Shah Mehmood said that with PTI, there has always been strong consensus on tak­ing CPEC forward, and under Imran Khan’s leadership they successfully implemented the important projects, deepening Pakistan’s commitment to CPEC under the PTI government. Faisalabad Rashakai Industrial zones were made operational during PTI government and the Dhabaji Industrial zone was fi­nalised, which was under con­struction, he revealed. 

Similarly, PTI Vice Chairman said that IT Science and Technol­ogy and Agriculture - Three new joint working groups negotiated and added in second phase of CPEC. He recalled that all power plants under construction were completed; Power generation projects were completed and added to transmission project. 

Qureshi further stated that the highway construction - more kilometres completed under PTI Government, Western align­ment was finalised and work was accelerated on it. Moreover, PTI Vice Chairman said that Ga­wadar Industrial Zone was ex­panded and made operational.

