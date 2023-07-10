Qureshi terms Ahsan’s statement about China, CPEC unfortunate, irresponsible

ISLAMABAD - Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shah Mehmood Qureshi has termed the statement of PML-N leader and Minister Planning Ahsan Iqbal pertaining to China and CPEC unfortunate and irresponsible.
In a statement issued on Sunday, he said that the insinuation that our iron brother would interfere in our domestic affairs was baffling and insulting.
Shah Mehmood said that with PTI, there has always been strong consensus on taking CPEC forward, and under Imran Khan’s leadership they successfully implemented the important projects, deepening Pakistan’s commitment to CPEC under the PTI government. Faisalabad Rashakai Industrial zones were made operational during PTI government and the Dhabaji Industrial zone was finalised, which was under construction, he revealed.
Similarly, PTI Vice Chairman said that IT Science and Technology and Agriculture - Three new joint working groups negotiated and added in second phase of CPEC. He recalled that all power plants under construction were completed; Power generation projects were completed and added to transmission project.
Qureshi further stated that the highway construction - more kilometres completed under PTI Government, Western alignment was finalised and work was accelerated on it. Moreover, PTI Vice Chairman said that Gawadar Industrial Zone was expanded and made operational.