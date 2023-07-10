Rasikh Elahi meets Parvez Elahi in jail

Rasikh Elahi and other family members visited Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in jail on Monday.

Sources divulged the meeting, which lasted for almost an hour, also included Parvez Elahi's grandson.

On July 2, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) supremo Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain had once more extended an invitation to PTI leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to rejoin the party.

Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain went with Shujaat to visit the former Punjab chief minister in jail. Elahi replied to the Shujaat's offer by saying he had not made up his mind about it yet.

According to sources, Shujaat wished Elahi well and inquired after him. Both leaders also exchanged views over the country's political situation.