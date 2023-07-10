Monday, July 10, 2023
SC turns down petition seeking ban on PTI

Web Desk
8:37 PM | July 10, 2023
National

The Supreme Court registrar's office on Monday turned down a petition to ban activities of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Additional Secretary General Awn Chaudhry filed the petition.

The registrar's office pointed out various loopholes in the plea.

The registrar's office objected to the petition and said it was not filed in accordance with Article 184(3) of the Constitution.

The office highlighted that the prime minister and the defence minister could not be made parties to the litigation pursuant to Article 248 of the Constitution.

The IPP leader, who is the prime minister's advisor on sports and tourism, was cited by the Supreme Court for failing to contact the appropriate forum before filing the petition.

