LAHORE - Senior journalist and Chief Reporter of a local news agency Naeem Khan Ni­azi has been looted in Johar Town Area here. Senior journalist Naeem Khan Niazi was sitting in a car out­side his house at around 8:00 pm on Saturday night, when two bikers snatched his cell phones and cash on gun point and fled away. The journalist community condemned the incident and demanded the po­lice authorities to take strict action against the incident and arrest the accused as soon as possible.