Sherry calls for precautions as heavy rains expected across Pakistan

Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman has urged the citizens and concerned departments to remain alert as heavy rains are expected to hit the country in the next 24-48 hours.

Taking to Twitter, the federal minister said, “Forecast of rain impacts in the 24-48 hours in Pakistan. The highest amount of rainfall will be in Punjab’s cities like Lahore, Narowal, Sialkot. Other provinces have been alerted too for heavy to moderate rain.”

She further warned that, “Urban flooding alerts issued for cities and municipal areas with risks of landslides. Coordinated preparedness and proactive responses saves lives, so all response teams, both public and NGOs in the affected areas need to stay vigilant, ready.”

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said, “There is a possibility of severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in north/northeastern Punjab including Lahore, Sialkot and Narowal with high or very high river flows in Chenab, Ravi, Sutlej and its associated Nullahs — Bhimber, Aik, Deg, Palkhu and Basanter — are expected.”

Above condition may cause urban flooding in municipal areas and landsliding in hilly regions," the NDMA added.

"Thunderstorms & rainfall expected in Northeastern Balochistan (Sibbi, Zhob, Kohlu, Qila Saifullah, Khuzdar, Barkhan, Loralai, Dera Bugti & Lasbela) and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Bannu, DI Khan, Malam Jabba, Balakot," it added.