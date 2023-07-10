Shrines to be renovated, expanded

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Sunday chaired a meeting at CM Office in which mega decisions were made for making renovation, exten­sion and bringing improvements in the administra­tive affairs of the Mazars of Religious Saints and Aulia Karam. Online donation portal will be established to donate attiyat,sadkaat and nazrana.Punjab Informa­tion Technology Board has been assigned the task to set up online donation portal. Facilities to give nazarenas,sadkaat, langar within the country and abroad will be provided through the online dona­tion portal. Online payment facility will be provided for giving langar, laying Chaddar and wreath on the mazars from abroad. The chief minister ordered to widen entry and exit passages of mazars to pro­vide comfort in the transportation of devotees and pilgrims visiting mazars. It was principally decided during the meeting to establish a library attached with every mazar and other essential facilities like sarai,langar khaney and wash rooms will be provided with the mazars. A waiting place and parking will be established on the mela ground attached with the mazar of Baba Bulleh Shah. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi directed to immediately start renovation and extension work of the mazar of Shah Shams Tabrez in Multan. He ordered a plan for the renovation and restoration of Chiniot Shahi Masjid. He also directed to maintain historical significance and original condi­tion of the mazars. The proposal to restore the(Kholi) of Ustad Daman in the walled city keeping in view its historical and literary importance was reviewed.