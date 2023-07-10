Site designated for soft green playground

FAISALABAD - District Sports Officer (DSO) Sajida Latif has designated a site in Chak No.198-RB Munnianwala for estab­lishment of a soft green playground.

During her visit to the site here on Sunday, she said that caretaker Punjab government was committed to promote sports activities at grass root level. In this connection, soft green playgrounds would be estab­lished to facilitate the sports lovers in rural sides.

She said that a most suitable site had been designated for soft green playground near Chak No.198-RB Munnianwala and work on this proj­ect would start very soon. She said that after designation of site, the spots department was estimating the cost of this project. In this connection feasibly report and other work would be completed on war-footing so that this project could be completed as early as possible, he added.

FESCO TO RE-FUNCTION ITS ABANDONED POLE PLANT

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has decided to re-functionalise its abandoned pole plant on urgent basis.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Sunday that Chairman Board of Directors (BoD) FESCO Malik Tahseen Awan during a meet­ing reviewed Buland Hill Pole Plant and directed the FESCO authorities to take immediate steps for re-func­tioning of this pole plant.

He said that Buland Hill Pole Plant was sprawling over 312 acres of land. It was established in 70s and state-of-the-art machinery was installed there to make poles for FESCO instal­lations but later this plant stopped functioning due to unknown reasons.

On direction of Chairman FESCO Board, General Manager Operation Rana Muhammad Ayub visited the plant site and conduced its complete survey to re-functionalize it.

Chief Engineer Development Amir Mehboob Elahi, Chief Engi­neer Technical Services Saeed Ah­mad, SEGSO Rao Muhammad Ali and Xen Civil Works Shakeel Haidar Lak also accompanied with the Gen­eral Manager FESCO.