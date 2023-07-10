Six die in Jhelum gas cylinder blast

JHELUM - At least six people lost their lives and 15 others sustained injuries when a three-storey building locat­ed on Grand Trunk Road collapsed due to a powerful gas cylinder ex­plosion in Jhelum on Sunday.

Jhelum Deputy Commissioner Sa­miullah Farooq, speaking to media, said six people were confirmed dead while injured recovered so far were admitted to hospitals for treatment.

“[Rescue] efforts are under way and our teams are present here. There are reports that four to five people could be underneath the rub­ble,” he said, adding that the rescue operation would continue till the last trapped person was reached and the whole site was cleared. Earlier, Ad­ditional Deputy Commissioner (Rev­enue) Hassan Tariq told media that the explosion took place at around 9:45am on Sunday, following which the rescue teams “immediately re­sponded and initiated rescue efforts”.

Tariq added that all senior doctors and staff were present at the Jhe­lum District Headquarters Hospital where the injured were being pro­vided treatment while one serious­ly injured patient was referred to the Holy Family Hospital in Rawalpindi.

In a tweet, the Jhelum police said District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood Bajwa was supervising the rescue efforts while heavy ma­chinery was being used to remove the debris. The DPO said that all available resources were being uti­lised in the rescue operation.

Rescue officials said that as many as 15 injured had been recovered and shifted to the Jhelum District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital. Two of the injured — who were in criti­cal condition — had been transport­ed to Rawalpindi, they added.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Saeed Ahmen said that the first and second storeys of the building had been cleared, adding that some peo­ple were still trapped in the base­ment of the hotel. He maintained that a search and rescue operation was underway to recover all the people trapped under the debris of the building. Taking to Twitter, the Jhelum police said that all available resources were being utilised to res­cue the lives of the people trapped under the debris of the building. Sharing a video of the rescue oper­ation, the police said that the build­ing debris was being removed with the help of heavy machinery.

MeanwhilePrime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives af­ter the collapse of a building caused by a gas cylinder explosion in Jhe­lum. In a statement, he prayed for the people who died in the incident and for the grant of patience to the bereaved families. He also prayed for the early recovery of the ten peo­ple who were injured in the tragedy. He directed the authorities to make every possible effort for the medical treatment of the wounded.