Sri Lanka crush Netherlands to win CWC Qualifier

HARARE-Dilshan Madushanka-led Sri Lankan bowling attack decimated Netherlands’ batting lineup and led their side to CWC Qualifier glory with a crushing 128-run victory.

Put into bat first, Sri Lanka could only pile up a modest 233-run total before being bundled out in the 48th over despite Sahan Arachchige’s half-century. Sri Lankan openers Pathum Nissanka (23) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (19) scripted a decent start before both fell in quick successions to leave Sri Lanka reeling at 44/2 in the 11th over. Kusal Mendis and Sahan Arachchige then anchored the innings with a subtle third-wicket partnership and added 72 runs to the total before the former perished in the 24th over. Arachchige then put on another vital partnership for Sri Lanka when he put on a 64-run stand with Charith Asalanka. The pair put Sri Lanka in complete before both set batters fell in the 36th over.

Arachchige top-scored with a brilliant 57 off 71 deliveries, hitting four boundaries while Mendis scored 43 from 52 balls. Their back-to-back dismissals triggered a collapse in the Sri Lankan batting lineup and resulted in the former champions to slip from 181/5 to 233 all out. Logan van Beek, Ryan Klein, Vikramjit Singh and Saqib Zulfiqar bagged two wickets each for the Netherlands while Aryan Dutt made one scalp.

Set to chase a modest 234, the Netherlands batting lineup faltered and could only raise 105 before being bundled out in the 24th over. Dutch opener Max O’Dowd waged a lone battle with a cautious 33 from 63 deliveries while Logan van Beek remained the other notable run-getter with an unbeaten 20.

MaheeshTheekshana led the bowling attack for Sri Lanka with 4/31 followed Dilshan Madushanka’s 3/18 while WaninduHasaranga bagged two wickets. It is pertinent to mention that both Sri Lanka and the Netherlands had already booked their spots in the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023, scheduled to commence on October 5.

SCORES IN BRIEF