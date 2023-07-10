Storm of inflation continues in Peshawar

Peshawar - The storm of inflation continued in the provincial capital as the price of ginger touched the Rs1000 mark while the district administration claimed to control the rates according to the official price list of various food items.

A visit to the vegetables and fruits markets revealed that the storm of inflation in the markets continued with ginger touching all-time high marks of Rs1050 per kilogram, garlic at 300 and lemon at 140 per kg remained unchanged.

Onion Rs50, tomato 80, green chilli 80, peas 250, okra 90 and turnip Rs80 per kg while potato 110, kachalo 130, cauliflower 120, Eggplant 30, zucchini and tenda was Rs100 per kg.

Among fruits, apples reached Rs400, mango Rs250, peach Rs220 per kg, Cherries Rs430, potatoes Rs260 and bananas Rs200 per dozen were sold.