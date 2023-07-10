‘SWIFT Centres to solve students’ problems’

KHANEWAL - Regional Director Allama Iqbal Open University Multan Campus Ghulam Hussain Khosa has said that online registration for SWIFT Centres across the country continuing to guide the students. He further said that the purpose of establishing these facility centres is not only to provide quality edu­cational facilities to the students at their doorsteps but also to solve the problems of the students im­mediately, in today’s era where education is ex­tremely difficult due to inflation.

Allama Iqbal Open University is going to estab­lish SWIFT Centre there so that students can solve their problems quickly from their nearest facility centres instead of regional campuses.