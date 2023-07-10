Monday, July 10, 2023
Tessori calls on President Alvi

12:00 AM | July 10, 2023
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori called on President Dr Arif Alvi at his residence on Sunday.

According to a Governor House communique, the governor felicitated the president on performing Hajj.

They also discussed ongoing projects in the Sindh province, cooperation of the federal government, measures pertaining to the restoration of metropolis infrastructure and other issues of mutual interests.

Tessori, on the occasion, said that the development of the province through the cooperation of the federation was certain. He said that steps were being to ensure the welfare of the people.

President Alvi praised the governor for launching welfare projects in the port city.

