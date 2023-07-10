Three days mango festival concludes

MULTAN - The three-day mango festival orga­nized by Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Agricultural University, DHA Mul­tan and Mango Research Institute has been concluded. Colorful pro­grammes were organized for chil­dren, including kids mango model­ing, story telling, magic show and mango eating competitions on the third day of the mango festival. More than 200 types of mangoes were ex­hibited, in which visitors and fami­lies showed keen interest to know about mango varieties.

A ceremony was held at the end of the Mango Festival in which Direc­tor Marketing DHA Multan Col. Sar­fraz Nazar was the chief guest. On this occasion, Col. Sarfraz thanked the Agriculture University Multan, Mango Research Institute Multan, gowers and all the stakeholders.

The main objective of the festival was to provide a platform to mango stakeholders to showcase mangoes and mango products.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Ali thanked the DHA Multan administra­tion for their cooperation to give the mango growers, processors and ex­porters an opportunity to showcase their mangoes and mango products.

The mango museum built at DHA Multan will become the identity of Multan not only in Pakistan but also in the world, said a press release issued here. Certificates were dis­tributed among the mango growers and those setting up industry stalls at the end of the ceremony. On this occasion, Prof. Dr. Irfan Ahmed Baig, Prof. Dr. Shafqat Saeed, Prof. Dr. Mubasher Mehdi, students, mango growers and farmers were present in large numbers.