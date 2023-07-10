Monday, July 10, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Three killed as oil tanker catches fire on Makran Coastal Highway

Agencies
July 10, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

MAKRAN  -  In a tragic incident, a truck carrying diesel turned upside down on Makran Coastal High­way on Sunday, leaving three people burned to death. According to rescue sources, the truck caught fire after it overturned near Bisol on the Makran Coastal Highway, resulting in the death of three people. Soon after the incident, firefight­ers rushed to the scene and took part in fire ex­tinguishing exercise. According to the police, the traffic flow was disrupted on the main highway following the incident. Meanwhile, police are in­vestigating the factors behind the accident.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1688882589.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023