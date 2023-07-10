Three killed as oil tanker catches fire on Makran Coastal Highway

MAKRAN - In a tragic incident, a truck carrying diesel turned upside down on Makran Coastal High­way on Sunday, leaving three people burned to death. According to rescue sources, the truck caught fire after it overturned near Bisol on the Makran Coastal Highway, resulting in the death of three people. Soon after the incident, firefight­ers rushed to the scene and took part in fire ex­tinguishing exercise. According to the police, the traffic flow was disrupted on the main highway following the incident. Meanwhile, police are in­vestigating the factors behind the accident.