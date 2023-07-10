Two killed over resistance during bike snatching

QUETTA - Armed men shot dead two including father and son over resistance during bike snatching in the provincial capital on Sunday. Protest along with bodies held against the incident. According to details, armed men attempted to snatch bike at Qambrani road of Quetta. Over resistance, the bike snatchers shot dead Abdul Karim, his son Ijaz Ahmed and fled the scene. Heirs and residents of the area along with bodies blocked the road and held protest demonstration against the incident. The protestors demanded to arrest the culprits and awarding exemplary punishment to them. After assurance from police to bring the culprits to book, the protestors dispersed peacefully. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bazenjo taking notice of the incident has sought report from IGP.