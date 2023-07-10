Monday, July 10, 2023
Two killed over resistance during bike snatching

Staff Reporter
July 10, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA  -  Armed men shot dead two including father and son over resistance during bike snatching in the provin­cial capital on Sunday. Pro­test along with bodies held against the incident. Accord­ing to details, armed men attempted to snatch bike at Qambrani road of Quetta. Over resistance, the bike snatchers shot dead Abdul Karim, his son Ijaz Ahmed and fled the scene. Heirs and residents of the area along with bodies blocked the road and held protest demonstra­tion against the incident. The protestors demanded to ar­rest the culprits and award­ing exemplary punishment to them. After assurance from police to bring the cul­prits to book, the protestors dispersed peacefully. Mean­while, Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bazenjo tak­ing notice of the incident has sought report from IGP.

