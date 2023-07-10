Monday, July 10, 2023
Two more sent to jail in M6 land scam case  

STAFF REPORT
July 10, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD- Accountability Court-II Judge Mehboob Ali Dayo has remanded two more suspects in judicial custody for nine days after their arrest by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with the M6 (Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway) scam pertaining to the acquisition of lands in Matiari and Naushahro Feroz districts. The suspects, Ghulam Hussain Korai and Rafiq Solangi, were arrested in Punjab and brought to Hyderabad for their production in the court. According to NAB prosecutor Jangu Khan, Rafiq Solangi, son of Rehmatullah Solangi, is one of the prime suspects in the case who had bought properties allegedly after withdrawal of cash from a Sindh Bank branch. Ghulam Hussain Korai was a driver. Rehmatullah Solangi is still absconding, rding to the prosecutor.

 

 

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

