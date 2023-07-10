US says Daesh/ISIS chief killed in drone strike in Syria

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said Sunday the Daesh/ISIS leader had been killed in a drone strike in eastern Syria.

In a statement, CENTCOM Commander Gen. Michael Kurilla said the strike that targeted Daesh/ISIS chief Osama al-Muhajer was carried out on July 7.

"We have made it clear that we remain committed to the defeat of Daesh/ISIS throughout the region," Kurilla said.

"Daesh/ISIS remains a threat, not only to the region but well beyond," he added.

No civilians were killed in the drone raid, CENTCOM said.