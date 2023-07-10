World population tops 8B, though growth rate slows

The world’s population has shot past 8 billion, even as its growth rate has slowed.

The figure rose from 7 billion in 2011 and 6 billion in 1999, according to data compiled by Anadolu ahead of World Population Day on July 11.

The world is expected to have more than 10 billion people by 2100, a report from the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) showed.

India is expected to be the most populous country in 2022 with 1.428 billion people, followed by China with 1.425 billion and the US with 340 million.

Eight countries – the Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines, and Tanzania – will account for more than half of the predicted increase in the world population by 2050.

With 85.28 million inhabitants, Türkiye was the world's 18th-most populous country last year, according to TurkStat, the state statistics authority.