MUZAFFARGARH - A youngster drowned in the canal while bathing at Head Punjnad Canal near Lanka Adda on Sunday. Accord­ing to Rescue 1122 sourc­es, 20-year old Muhammad Tanveer s/o Muhammad Hussain resident of Bait Muazizdin was bathing in the Head Punjnad Canal. All of a sudden, he slipped towards the deep water and drowned. Receiving information through emer­gency helpline 1122, the rescue officials and divers reached the spot and start­ed operations to recover the body.