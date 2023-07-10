Zardari, Bilawal condole demise of journalist’s father

ISLAMABAD - Former president Asif Ali Zardari and chairman PPP Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of the father of senior journalist, Shafqat Ali.

In separate condolence messages to Shafqat All, the senior journalist of The Nation, Zardari and Bilawal have said that the leadership and workers of the PPP share his grief.

The PPP leadership prayed to Almighty Allah to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss with equanimity.