Zelensky hails ‘brave’ Ukraine on 500th day of war

KYIV-President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed “brave” Ukraine on the 500th day of Russia’s invasion on Saturday, as the war’s toll mounted with eight deaths reported in Russian rocket fire. Zelensky published on social media an undated video clip of a visit to Snake Island in the Black Sea -- a symbol of Ukraine’s defiance against Russia. “Today we are on Snake Island, which will never be conquered by the occupiers, like the whole of Ukraine, because we are the country of the brave,” he said. “I want to thank from here, from this place of victory, each of our soldiers for these 500 days,” he said in the video, which showed him arriving on the island by boat and leaving flowers. The UN has documented 9,000 civilian deaths since the start of the war on February 24, 2022, including 500 children, although it estimates the real toll could be significantly higher.

That toll rose again on Saturday as Ukraine’s interior ministry said eight people were killed and 13 injured by Russian rocket fire in the eastern town of Lyman. Russian news agencies reported that two civilians were killed by Ukrainian shelling in the Russian-held town of Oleshky in the south. Noel Calhoun, deputy head of the UN’s Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, said the 500th day of the conflict marked “another grim milestone in the war that continues to exact a horrific toll on Ukraine’s civilians”. Zelensky on Saturday completed a visit to Turkey in which he secured backing for his country’s NATO aspirations after winning a US pledge for cluster munitions that could inflict significant damage to Russian forces on the battlefield.

On his return to Ukraine, Zelensky also brought back five Ukrainian commanders who were supposed to have remained in Turkey until the end of the conflict under a prisoner exchange deal. Russia denounced the release of the men, members of the crack Azov regiment celebrated in Ukraine for their stiff resistance at the Azovstal factory during the months-long siege of the port city of Mariupol.