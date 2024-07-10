Thursday, July 11, 2024
ANF recovers 10kg drugs in 2 operations

INP
July 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI   -   Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting two operations managed to recover 10 kg drugs and arrested three accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday. He informed that in an operation near Kakpul Islamabad, 2.4 kg opium and 7.2 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of two accused. In another operation on Korangi Road, Karachi, a drug dealer was arrested and ANF recovered 1.1 kg hashish. Cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

INP

