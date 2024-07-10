Attock police issue Muharram security plan

ATTOCK - Attock Police under the command of DPO Attock Ghayas Gul have issued a security plan for Muharram, and imposed Section 144, ban on display of banners, placards, provocative speeches and all types of weapons. As per details, 754 majlis will be held and 145 processions of different categories will be taken out fron from 1st of Muharram to the day of Ashura. To ensure foolproof security, around 3000 cops have been deputed. Besides, 1500 volunteers have also been given responsibilities after imparting them special training. All gatherings and processions will be monitored through CCTV cameras while Elite Commandos will also be on alert. Vehicles with tainted glasses, aerial firing, display of weapons and inflammatory speeches have also been banned.