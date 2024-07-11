Awareness programme for livestock farmers held

LAHORE - The Livestock department has organized an awareness program in Sammundri to sensitize the cattle farmers about benefits of “CM Livestock Card”. Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Chaudhry Arif Mehmood Gill addressed the seminar and said that the government is committed to provide maximum facilities to the farmers’ community.

In this connection, the government on special direction of Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz has launched “CM Livestock Card” which would help the livestock farmers to get maximum incentives as well as benefits from the government’s program.

Livestock Director Dr Syed Nadeem Badar also addressed the program and informed the cattle farmers in details about issuance of CM Livestock Card.

Later, he also responded to various queries raised by the participants of the seminar.

Additional Director Livestock Dr Muhammad Qaisar Khaleeq, Deputy Director Livestock Sammundri Dr Liaqat Ali Khan and others were also present on the occasion.