Thursday, July 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Azerbaijan President arrives tomorrow

Staff Reporter
July 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD    -   At the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev will undertake an official visit to Pakistan from tomorrow. During the visit, President Aliyev will hold meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The two sides will engage in wide-ranging discussions on areas of mutual interest in order to further strengthen bilateral cooperation. Several Agreements and MoUs are expected to be signed during the visit. The visit of the President of Azerbaijan reflects the robust cooperation and leadership- level dialogue between the two countries. Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar chaired a high-level meeting to holistically review preparations and arrangements for the upcoming official visit of Azerbaijani President, especially focusing on trade and investment relations between the two brotherly countries.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1720597587.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024