Azerbaijan President arrives tomorrow

ISLAMABAD - At the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev will undertake an official visit to Pakistan from tomorrow. During the visit, President Aliyev will hold meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The two sides will engage in wide-ranging discussions on areas of mutual interest in order to further strengthen bilateral cooperation. Several Agreements and MoUs are expected to be signed during the visit. The visit of the President of Azerbaijan reflects the robust cooperation and leadership- level dialogue between the two countries. Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar chaired a high-level meeting to holistically review preparations and arrangements for the upcoming official visit of Azerbaijani President, especially focusing on trade and investment relations between the two brotherly countries.