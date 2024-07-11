Commissioner for expediting legal action against power pilferers

HYDERABAD - Divisional Commissioner Ahsan Ali Qureshi presided over a meeting of divisional enforcement committee for controlling power theft at his office. Addressing the meeting, the Commissioner said that strict legal action was being taken against power thieves with the assistance of Police, FIA and HESCO. He said that minimizing duration of load shedding was conditional to improve recovery of electricity bills.

The Commissioner got update from HESCO officers about power supply to Daud Pota Library from express feeder and directed to complete that work in stipulated time so that students would not face any difficulty. He directed officers of all departments to submit fortnightly reports to Chief Secretary and make the drive more effective.

The Commissioner directed HESCO officers to appoint focal persons in every district who should remain in close contact with Police and fulfill legal formalities in registering FIA against defaulters. The Commissioner sought reports from Deputy Commissioners of all relevant districts about actions against power theft.

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain ul Aabdeen Memon, officers of Police, HESCO and other departments were also present in the meeting while DCs of other districts attended the meeting through video link.