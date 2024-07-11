Thursday, July 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Commissioner for expediting legal action against power pilferers

APP
July 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -  Divisional Commissioner Ahsan Ali Qureshi presided over a meeting of divisional enforcement committee for controlling power theft at his office. Addressing the meeting, the Commissioner said that strict legal action was being taken against power thieves with the assistance of Police, FIA and HESCO. He said that minimizing duration of load shedding was conditional to improve recovery of electricity bills.

The Commissioner got update from HESCO officers about power supply to Daud Pota Library from express feeder and directed to complete that work in stipulated time so that students would  not face any difficulty. He directed  officers of all departments to submit fortnightly reports to Chief Secretary  and make the drive more effective.

 The Commissioner directed HESCO officers to appoint focal persons in every district who should remain in close contact with Police and fulfill legal  formalities in registering FIA against defaulters. The Commissioner sought reports from Deputy Commissioners of all relevant districts about actions against power theft.

Historic Victory: Sohail sisters win 12 gold medals at Asian Weightlifting Championship

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain ul Aabdeen Memon, officers of Police, HESCO and other departments were also present in the meeting  while DCs of other districts attended the meeting through video link.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1720678280.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024