Commissioner visits drainage disposal Nawabshah

HYDERABAD - Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider along with Mayor Municipal Corporation Qazi Muhammad Rashid Bhatti today visited the drainage disposal of Jamshed Colony, Gharibabad, Bhangwar Colony of Nawabshah city and reviewed the situation.

Sajjad Haider gave strict instructions to the officers of the Municipal Corporation and said that the rains season have started, keeping in mind that the machinery for the drainage of dirty and rainwater should be kept active while the damaged machinery should be repaired immediately and made functional so that rain water can be drained easily. Urgent measures should also be taken and the staff should also be kept alert. On this occasion, the officers of the Municipal Corporation informed the commissioner about the existing machinery and the plan made for the drainage of water to keep the drainage disposal in an active state.