Constitution is clear about phone tapping, says Gohar

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali has said that the Constitution clearly addresses the issue of phone tapping notifications.

He emphasized that it is clear that no one’s privacy should be breached.

Speaking to the media at the Parliament House, he noted that while the Supreme Court has set parameters for placing criminal elements under surveillance, the notice issued by the government was a violation of the Constitution.

“We have filed an application in the Supreme Court on phone tapping. I request the apex court to schedule the hearing,” he added.

When a journalist pointed out that Imran Khan, during his tenure as Prime Minister, claimed that tapping phones was the mandate of the agencies, the chairman denied this, stating that the PTI founder had never made such a statement.