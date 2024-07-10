Dar says foreign policy in right direction

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar yesterday briefed the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs about the basic aspects of Pakistan’s foreign policy. The DPM on the occasion said that the foreign policy was in right direction and priorities had been set. In the first meeting of the newly constituted Committee, he gave a detailed briefing on contours of Pakistan’s foreign policy and its priorities particularly in the context of high level engagement with strategic, traditional and regional partners as well as multilateral organizations such as the UN, OIC, SCO, D8 and others, a post on X said.